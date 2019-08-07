What if there was a way to create economic growth while simultaneously achieving climate goals? Congresswoman Cheri Bustos thinks she may have struck the balance.

On Aug. 6, Bustos submitted what her office is calling a framework of policies and principles to the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis. The framework is called the Rural Green Partnership.

In her letter to the select committee, Bustos laid out her reasoning for seeking change for the region, and added that “rural America is armed with some of the best tools to turn back the course of climate change”.

“Climate change may be the most complicated challenge our country has ever faced, but I intend to meet the challenge head on and give rural America — including families in Northwest and Central Illinois — a seat at the table,” said Bustos.

The plan was endorsed by the Illinois Farm Bureau, Environmental Law and Policy Center and Illinois Corn Growers Association, amongst other groups.

The Rural Green Partnership framework has five guiding principles as it pertains to climate policy, they are listed below as they appear in the document:

Expand and improve conservation programs that are respected and well known to farmers, and explore new markets for ecosystem services that establish economic incentives to adopt conservation practices that increase resilience, sequester more carbon in soil, crops and forests, prevent erosion and can be scaled up quickly and efficiently.

Invest in rural infrastructure that will form the foundation of new green economic growth: including faster broadband speeds so farmers can take advantage of GPS for precision agriculture, an expanded grid, green infrastructure and carbon dioxide pipelines to transport captured carbon to locations where it can be stored or utilized.

Leverage zero and low interest loans, tax credits and grants to incentivize new clean energy development and innovations that drive down GHG emissions.

Increase basic and applied research funding for farming practices and sustainable land uses, clean energy technologies, energy storage, energy efficiency and carbon dioxide capture, storage and utilization as well as extension efforts and technical assistance to ensure that government research outcomes are transferred effectively to stakeholders.

Foster green workforce development at union and registered apprenticeship programs, community colleges, tribal colleges, technical training centers and other colleges and universities across rural America.