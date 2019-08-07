PEORIA — County Board member Rachael Parker has been selected to succeed Steve Sonnemaker as Peoria County clerk.

The board member since 2010 will be voted on by her peers Thursday after being recommended by board Chairman Andrew Rand. She's said she doesn't intend to run for the post and plans to only serve until the 2020 election, when voters will select someone to serve the remaining two years of the term.

Sonnemaker died June 14 after a short illness; he'd been re-elected without opposition in 2018.

“I am honored to be the appointee (if approved by my fellow Board members),” said Parker in a prepared statement. “I am willing to serve out the remaining term with no intentions of running for the seat in the 2020 election. My prayer is to make this transition as smooth as possible, creating a level playing field for those individuals that have that desire to run for this office. This office it too important to not have someone work for the honor of truly replacing Steve."

Parker wasn't initially an applicant for the post, but Rand said there was no clear consensus among the two panels of board members who interviewed applicants. He said he considered the views expressed by board members in selecting Parker for the post.

“With her nine years of experience on the County Board, Rachael knows Peoria County government, including the county clerk’s office very well,” Rand said in a statement.

The county clerk oversees minute-keeping at board meetings, as well as certifying marriages, divorces and other records within the county, and recording deeds from property transfers, among other duties.

Parker's selection comes one day after the unanimous selection of Judge Jodi Hoos to succeed the late Jerry Brady as state's attorney.

Local advocates in the African American community expressed concern about the number of vacancies being filled and the seeming dearth of representation by African Americans in county government.

Parker was elected to the board after a 3 1/2-year stint on the Peoria Public Schools board, and has served in economic development roles with the cities of Peoria and Chillicothe. She's also a small business owner, operating the cake-making and -decorating business Sweet Cakes by Rachael

She has chaired the county's minority business development committee.

Sonnemaker is one of three county officials who died during the same week. On Tuesday, board members unanimously appointed Jodi Hoos to succeed Jerry Brady as state's attorney.

They'll also vote Thursday on Rand's recommendation of Linda Daley, a longtime legislative aide and former member of the Peoria Public Schools and Peoria Library boards, to succeed Dr. Greg Adamson as the representative for much of North Peoria. Adamson died June 11.

Parker will resign her County Board seat representing parts of Central Peoria and the East Bluff if she's confirmed for the clerk position, necessitating another appointment process to fill that seat.