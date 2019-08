EUREKA — Mika's Bistro is looking for a new owner.

Owners of the restaurant and coffee shop at 112 S. Main St., announced on Facebook late Tuesday night that it was for sale.

They also stated that, in the absence of a purchase, they intend to close effective Aug. 14 — "but we're hopeful that new owners will take over," the post read.

Those interested in discussing a purchase may email Mikasbistro@gmail.com