The Illinois State Fair and Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Olympic gold medal winner and East St. Louis native Jackie Joyner-Kersee will be the Grand Marshall for Thursday’s State Fair Twilight Parade.

The former track and field athlete won three gold medals and is ranked among the all-time greatest athletes in the heptathlon as well as the long jump. Joyner-Kersee is also an active philanthropist giving back to her Illinois hometown though her work supporting children’s education, racial equality and women’s rights.

“A six-time Olympic medalist who has spent her life inspiring young women and fighting for a quality education for all children, racial equality and women’s rights, Jackie Joyner-Kersee represents the best of Illinois,” Pritzker said in a news release. “I couldn’t be prouder to join a legendary East St. Louis native to kick off the Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade.”

Following the Twilight Parade, a free concert will be offered in the Grandstand. Montgomery Gentry will perform at about 8 p.m. No concert tickets are necessary and all seating is general admission.

Admission to the fairgrounds is $5 for adults and $3 for seniors 60 and older. Admission on Thursday is free to children 12 and under. All carnival rides will be open by 5 p.m. and offered at a discounted price.

The 2019 Illinois State Fair will take place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 18. For more information, visit www.IllinoisStateFair.info.