Central Illinois will play host to a unique sporting event in the very near future.

The PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships will begin on Saturday, Aug. 10 and continue until the following Saturday, Aug. 17 at three disc golf courses in the Peoria area, including Washington High School, Northwood Park Disc Golf Course in Morton and Sunset Hills Disc Golf Course in Pekin.

The weekend will be a preview of the action including a mixed doubles competition, long drive contest and the world putting championship. First round competition begins on Tuesday, Aug. 13 following the opening ceremonies and tournament press conference on Monday, Aug. 12.

The Tournament Director is Nate Heinold, who is the creator of the Ledgestone Insurance Open, a local disc golf tournament that took place at Lake Eureka Park in Eureka, Ill. in 2019.

“It is an honor to be asked to host the Professional Disc Golf Association’s World Championship,” Heinold said in a news release. “We expect to challenge the players to the greatest test of the year and will offer them the richest disc golf tournament in the history of the sport."

A schedule of events can be found online at discgolfproworlds.com.