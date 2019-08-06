Add Eureka College to the list of area higher learning institutions to extend a hand to Midstate College students and faculty.

With Midstate's impending closing, Eureka College has partnered with Midstate to provide accessible transfer and teach-out opportunities, according to a news release from Eureka.

Eureka College President Dr. Jamel Santa Cruze Wright and Midstate College President Meredith Bunch formally signed an agreement Monday that will give Midstate College students the option to finish the following degree programs at Eureka: Bachelor of Business Administration, AAS in Business Administration, Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Bachelor of Arts in Law and Social Justice.

According to the news release, Eureka College will provide scholarship packages for Midstate students, including The Uniquely Eureka Promise, which features a full-tuition scholarship if students meets the minimum qualifications.

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, representatives from the Eureka Admissions department will be on hand for a transfer fair at Midstate College before the institution formally ceases operations on Aug. 16.

Students interested in applying can apply for admissions at https://www.eureka.edu/transfer.