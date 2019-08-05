PEORIA — Sometimes, it's not about the money.

When Peoria County Board Chairman Andrew Rand announced Monday morning that his choice to replace Jerry Brady as the county's top prosecutor is Jodi Hoos, who now is a civil court judge, some might wonder why.

Hoos, 44, had worked at the State's Attorney's Office for 14 years, starting there out of law school in 2000, until she was appointed to the bench in late 2014.

For most, becoming a judge is the pinnacle of a legal career and it certainly pays more — tens of thousands of dollars a year more. But Hoos said she wants this job.

"When you are on the bench, you can have an effect in that one case that you are working on. Here, I can help and make a difference in the entire community."

Rand's decision must be approved by a majority of the County Board, but given that he's making his choice public more than 24 hours before a 4:30 p.m. special meeting on Tuesday, it's fairly likely he has the votes for Brady's successor. Only one other person put in for the job. That attorney, Chris McCall, congratulated Hoos over social media on Sunday, albeit while suggesting a primary challenge against her.

Brady died in mid-June after a long bout with an illness. That, says Hoos, who spoke at his memorial service, makes this appointment "bittersweet." She's "honored" that she was chosen but it's hard to replace a man whom she viewed as a mentor, she has said.

"Jerry personified what a public servant should be: strong, compassionate and serving with the highest level of integrity. I hope to continue and build upon the leadership he brought and the legacy he left," she said. "As a prosecutor, I loved being a voice for those who could not speak for themselves and protecting those in need of protection. Being there for victims at what may be one of the worst moments in their lives is something you can’t put a price tag on. It has always been my passion. This grew out of a commitment to justice that developed at an early age after a family tragedy."

That tragedy occurred when she was 12 in Nebraska. Her father was killed in a car accident and she went to court with her family for the trial.

“From that time on, I knew I belonged in a courtroom. I knew I wanted to be in a courtroom and prosecute cases,” she said five years ago when named to the bench.

Hoos joined the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office in 2000 and was assigned to the domestic violence courtroom. Since then, she worked her way up to prosecuting felony cases and in 2007, was named the chief felony prosecutor. While she has prosecuted dozens of homicides, the one that garnered the most attention was the Nathan Leuthold trial in 2014.

The appointment to Brady's position will also mean a high degree of familiarity with the staff there, many of whom were there when Hoos was. Could that be awkward, given that she was a colleague and now their boss? Hoos didn't think so, citing the professionalism of the staff and how well it has run since Brady's death.

Working as a judge, mostly in civil courtrooms, has expanded her vision as she spent nearly all her time as a prosecutor in the felony courtrooms.

"Having been a judge now for about five years, I see the difference in community impact that the State’s Attorney has versus a judge. A judge decides whatever case happens to be in front of her at the time. Whereas, one decision from a State’s Attorney can shape an entire community, enhance public safety and advance the public good," she said.

County Board members are expected later in the week to vote on recommendations to fill the seats of County Board member and physician Dr. Greg Adamson, who died June 11, and longtime County Clerk Steve Sonnemaker, who died June 14.

Rand has said he expects to identify his nominees for those positions later in the week.

This story will be updated.