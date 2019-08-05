PEORIA — Peoria firefighters and paramedics were called to a structure fire at 500 S. Western Ave. around 2:29 a.m. Monday.

Church's Chicken restaurant is listed at that address.

Firefighters found smoke inside the building, with a fire in the dining area. The department says the initial engine company made a fast attack with a hose line and prevented the fire from spreading and creating a total loss.

Eighteen firefighters responded to the call, and the fire was confined to the dining area, with smoke damage throughout the building.

Damage estimate was $10,000, Cause of the fire was not known, and the Peoria Fire Department investigator was called in and remained at the scene overnight.

There were no injuries.