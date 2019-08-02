The St. Louis Cardinals play their home games on the wrong side of the Mississippi River to officially qualify as an Illinois sports team.

But Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has apparently acknowledged that loyalty to a baseball team does not stop at the Illinois-Missouri state line. White announced in a Thursday news release that a new St. Louis Cardinals permanent license plate will be available for purchase in September.

White and Vicki Bryant, vice president of event services and merchandising for the Cardinals, unveiled the new plate last week at Busch Stadium during a pre-game ceremony.

“As someone born in Alton, I am proud of the legacy the St. Louis Cardinals have built in the Metro East and throughout Illinois,” said White. “This is an exciting opportunity for fans to express pride for their team, while supporting public education in Illinois. It is my pleasure to have the St. Louis Cardinals organization take part in this meaningful program.”

The new plates feature the Cardinals’ iconic “Birds on the Bat” logo. Illinois residents can pre-order them after Labor Day by visiting www.cyberdriveillinois.com. The cost to purchase a random number Cardinals plate for a currently titled vehicle with valid Illinois registration will be $69. Pricing varies for vanity and personalized license plates. Money raised from license plate sales will be used to support Illinois public schools.