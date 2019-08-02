A seven-month stretch of historic wet Illinois weather ended in July with the polar opposite: drier than normal conditions, said a spokesperson for the Illinois State Climatologist Office at the University of Illinois.

"Since November 2018, each month has been reported with above average statewide precipitation," ISCO spokesperson Brian Kerschner said in a Thursday news release about the Illinois State Water Survey. "Although the amount of rain in July was below average overall, the precipitation across Illinois was not evenly distributed."

"The preliminary July average statewide precipitation was 3.23 inches, which is 0.85 inches below the long-term average," stated the release.

Souther and northeastern Illinois tended to experience close to above average precipitation in July, with a station in Madison County reporting the highest monthly rainfall total of 9.02 inches, stated the release.

Large areas of western and central Illinois saw below average rainfall, stated the release. Locations close to the Quad Cities, near the Mississippi River, and smaller regions in east-central Illinois, saw only 10 to 25% of their average monthly precipitation.

The initial statewide, average July temperature was 77.3 Fahrenheit, 1.9 Fahrenheit above the long-term average, stated the release.

July's early weeks brought multiple extended periods of heat and humidity to the state, stated the release. Notably, there was a heatwave that affected the area from July 18-21. The heatwave saw every Illinois county under an Excessive Heat Warning during some point of that weekend.

At this point, according to the release, August looks like it'll bring below average temperatures and "near equal chances for below, near, or above average precipitationtion" to Illinois and the majority of the upper Midwest.