MONMOUTH — No criminal charges will be filed against a Monmouth man who set his own house on fire while inside of it.

Warren County State's Attorney Andy Doyle said this week that no charges will be brought forward against 41-year-old Brian E. Sage.

Monmouth Police Chief Joe Switzer has previously said a domestic incident happened the night of July 19 at Sage's home in the 500 block of West 2nd Avenue. That apparently led to Sage calling the police the next day, July 20, and making a suicide threat while reportedly barricading himself in the house.

Sage eventually came out of his house after a fire had begun there.

While Doyle had previously said he would seek a felony case against Sage for obstructing a peace officer, he ultimately found no charges could be brought forward.

"After reviewing state statute and case law, we were unable to find that criminal activity had occurred," the county's top prosecutor said.

That's mostly because Sage lit his own house on fire. The Monmouth man was never brought to the Warren County Jail.