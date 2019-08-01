PEORIA — Jeanine Spain has been named the chief operating officer of UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois, the umbrella group over all the organization's facilities in the area.

Spain, who began her healthcare career in 1976 as a registered nurse in the intensive care unit at Methodist Medical Center, currently serves as chief nursing officer, chief operating officer and Pekin Hospital administrator.

“Central Illinois is my home and I’m excited about this new role. Our nurses, providers and care teams are second to none, and I’m proud to continue being part of their leadership team. This is an exciting time for UnityPoint Health and I’m honored to help lead this organization dedicated to improving the lives of the people and communities we serve,” Spain says.

Spain first ascended into leadership and administrative roles in 1982 as the MICU assistant clinical coordinator and rose throughout the years into her first senior leadership role as vice president of cardiovascular services in 2006. Spain is a Wharton Fellow Nurse Executive, and a member of the American Organization of Nurse Executives, Illinois Organization of Nurse Leaders, and the American College of Healthcare Executives.

“Jeanine has played a key role in improving safety, quality, and the experience of our patients at UnityPoint Health. Her dedication and determination have empowered our teams to deliver quality clinical care," said Dr. Keith Knepp, Regional CEO, UnityPoint Health. "She’s passionate about recognizing exceptional staff and inspiring a new generation of nurses and leaders. She’s led new service launches which improved care access for people in Central Illinois. I’m excited to anticipate Jeanine’s continued leadership and contributions to our community and patients."

Spain's new role as chief operating officer will expand her responsibilities and focus in clinical quality, financial outcomes, and service growth.