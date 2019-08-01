Heartland Bank and Trust Company began a School Supply Drive Thursday.

The effort will continue through Aug. 9. Patrons can bring school supply donations to any Heartland Bank branch. They will than have an opportunity to be photographed next to the branch’s collection container for a chance to win a $50 Visa gift card.

Donors should post their photographs to their Facebook pages and tag the with “@Heartland Bank and Trust Company” by 10 p.m., Aug. 9. Three winners will be selected on or about Aug. 16.

Heartland Bank has branches throughout central Illinois. For more information, visit www.hbtbank.com.