PEORIA — The county's top prosecutor will likely be appointed Tuesday night after a recommendation by Peoria County Board chairman Andrew Rand.

The board will meet for a special meeting at 4:30 p.m., where it could approve Rand's choice for state's attorney to replace Jerry Brady, who died June 13 after a long illness, said County Administrator Scott Sorrel. The person who is appointed must be a Democrat as that was Brady's political affiliation.

The special meeting was advertised on the county's Facebook page.

Brady was first appointed as state’s attorney in 2011, replacing Kevin Lyons, who became a judge. He was then twice elected to the post. Before his appointment, he was a longtime defense attorney and served a three-year stint as an assistant state’s attorney in the early 1980s,

Rand's recommendation must be approved by the entire County Board. The appointee will serve until the next general election, which is in November 2020. At that point, Brady would have been up for reelection, so the election is for a full, four-year term, Sorrel said.

The board will also hear Rand's recommendations to fill two other vacancies. One is for the District 11 board spot for Greg Adamson, who died on June 11, and the other is for County Clerk Steve Sonnemaker, who died on June 14. Sonnemaker was elected last November, so that means whoever is appointed to fill Sonnemaker’s spot will serve until November 2020. Then a special election will be conducted to fill the remaining two years of his term.

Initially, that was to be done at the conty's board meeting on Thursday but on Friday, the change was made.

