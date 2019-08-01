Two local athletes who competed for Monmouth College received academic honors.

Senior John Hintz of Pekin was named All-Academic in track and field by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association and senior Kaelin Sommer of Tremont was named academic all-conference by the Midwest Women’s Lacrosse Conference.

To be named All-Academic in track and field by the USTFCCCA, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.3 cumulative grade-point average and compete in the NCAA championships, or finish the regular season ranked in the top 50 nationally as an individual or top 35 as a member of a relay team.

Hintz, a thrower, earned athletic All-American honors in the indoor track and field season this past winter and was a seven-time Midwest Conference track and field champion.

The son of Randall and Tammy Hintz of South Pekin graduated from Monmouth in May with a degree in business.

Student-athletes must have a minimum 3.3 GPA for the academic year to earn a lacrosse academic all-conference honor.

