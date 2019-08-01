The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced in a Thursday new release that the ramp from northbound Adams Street (U.S. 24) to eastbound Interstate 474 will close Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The closure is part of the ongoing bridge repairs in the area. The work is expected to last until late October. A detour will be posted.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Travelers are advised to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For more information, visit IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.