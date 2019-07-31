DUNLAP — Illini Bluffs School Superintendent Roger Alvey described his district's Reunification Drill in a video played Tuesday for a group of educators and public safety workers.

The first-of-a-kind drill was held last year to practice the procedures used to reunite families and students in the event of a human or natural disaster that forced the evacuation of the school.

"If students don't feel safe," Alvey said about the importance of the drill he was promoting, "they're not going to learn."

Mark it down as the unofficial motto of Peoria County Safety Day, an event hosted by the Peoria County Regional Office of Education and held Tuesday at Dunlap's Valley Middle School. The morning featured speakers like Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell, Peoria Fire Chief Ed Olehy and Eric Arnold, the director of the Illinois School and Campus Safety Program, and others who who discussed topics like behavior threat assessment, an update on legislative action on school safety and crime prevention through the design of school buildings.

Arnold explained legislation awaiting Gov. JB Pritzker's signature would require school districts to create behavior intervention teams that would be trained in the most up-to-date methods of recognizing warning signs in students so that trouble could be headed off before it starts. The teams would include local law enforcement personnel, school staff and administration, mental health professionals and other individuals who are in a daily position of observing students, like coaches, custodians and bus drivers.

In 2019, those behaviors and signs have moved to new platforms.

"The traditional ways of assessing behaviors are almost insignificant," Arnold said. "Students aren't saying a lot in cafeterias and parking lots and ball fields. Those types of revealing communications are taking place on social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram."

Arnold's main message to educators and law enforcement is to "break down the silos," and share information with a collaborative group that is working toward the same goal of student safety.

Limestone Community High School District Superintendent Allan Gresham attended Tuesday's sessions. He said educators were confronted with questions and concerns from the community about student behaviors and plans of action if what has become the common vernacular of an "active shooter" happens in their school hallways and classrooms. Discussions like the one in Dunlap on Tuesday help consolidate policies and ideas.

"No matter how prepared you think you are," Gresham said, "you can always do more."

Arnold asked for a show of those who had experienced some kind of a serious threat in their school in the last year or two.

Several people raised their hands.

"That's the kind of response I get whenever I ask the question," Arnold said. "No one can think that it can't happen where they are. That's why everyone must be prepared and trained in the ways to stop it from happening.

