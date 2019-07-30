The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has agreed to extend the deadline for damage assessment reports for the state until Sept. 4, giving the state more time to discover and report damage from 2019 flooding.

The decision comes — in the form of a letter Gov. JB Pritzker — after the Illinois Congressional Delegation wrote a letter to FEMA in support of Pritzker’s request for an extension.

Damage assessments were expected to begin yesterday, July 29, and continue for what Pritzker’s office said would be “several weeks” in a July 23 news release.

The assessments, carried out by officials from FEMA, Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration, include parts of Tazewell County.

“I’m pleased to hear of FEMA’s decision today to provide Illinoisans with the necessary amount of time to report the full extent of the damage extreme weather has brought to our region,” said Congresswoman Cheri Bustos in a news release from her office.