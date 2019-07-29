12 Washington businesses are offering to pay your sales tax this weekend.

According to an Instagram post spread across the respective pages of the shops, the annual “No Tax Saturday” is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3.

The flyer spread across the social media platform lists these 12 shops as participants:

Lucky Charlie, 109 Washington Square

Baker Street Boutique, inside Define the Home at 114 N Main St

Russell’s Cycle and Fitness, 10 Valley Forge Dr

Boutique 309, 703 Peoria Street

Le Fleur, 905 Peoria St

Castaways Consignment, 1239 Peoria St

Lori’s Kitchen Store, 110 N Main St

The Blend, 1130 Peoria St

Art at the Bodega, 2407 Washington Rd

Merle Norman, 105 Washington Square

Define the Home, 114 N Main St

Prep Freeze Cook, 126 Walnut St

Individual shops may be offering additional deals or specials as well. According to a few posts, those details will be listed on the specific page of the business.