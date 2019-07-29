United Airlines will offer special nonstop flights to some of college football's hottest matchups this fall.

Combined, the flights will offer more than 10,000 seats on routes the carrier doesn't typically fly. They kick off Aug. 30 when the Chicago-based carrier will fly from Eugene, Oregon, to Dallas, where Auburn will take on the University of Oregon at AT&T Stadium.

The game is Aug. 31; the return flights will be Sept. 2.

"Our playbook this year will make it easier than ever for fans, alumni and students to cheer on their teams in other college towns across the country," Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of domestic network planning, said in a written statement. "It's exciting for football fans and even more exciting for United to be able to operate nonstop flights between these communities for the very first time."

Other games where flights will be offered are:

- Sept. 7, Louisiana State University at University of Texas: Leave from Baton Rouge Sept. 6, return from Austin Sept. 8

- Sept. 14, University of Alabama at University of South Carolina: Leave from Birmingham Sept. 13, return from Columbia Sept. 15

- Sept. 21, University of Notre Dame at University of Georgia: Leave from South Bend Sept. 20, return from Atlanta Sept. 22

- Sept. 28, Ohio State University at University of Nebraska: Leave from Columbus Sept. 27, return from Lincoln Sept. 29

- Oct. 12, University of Alabama at Texas A&M University: Leave from Birmingham Oct. 11, return from College Station Oct. 13

- Oct. 12, University of Southern California at University of Notre Dame: Leave from Los Angeles Oct. 11, return from South Bend Oct. 13

- Oct. 26, University of Wisconsin at Ohio State University: Leave from Madison Oct. 25, return from Columbus Oct. 27

- Nov. 9, University of Notre Dame at Duke University: Leave from South Bend Nov. 8, return from Raleigh-Durham Nov. 10

Most of the flights, United says, will be aboard Boeing 737-900 aircraft, although some will be on smaller regional jets.