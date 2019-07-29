U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Jackson T. Yoder has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Yoder’s eight-week program included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Yoder is the son of Jeremy T. and Amy E. Yoder and brother of Joe S. Yoder of Morton. He is a 2016 graduate of Morton High School and earned an associate degree in 2018 from Illinois Central College.