U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Steven A. Ingersoll has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Ingersoll’s eight-week program included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Ingersoll is the son of Rodney Ingersoll of San Jose and Shirley Halsama of Eddyville, Ky. He is a 2011 graduate of Illini Central High School in Mason City. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 2015 from Illinois State University