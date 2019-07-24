This spring, several fourth and fifth grade classes piloted a new University of Illinois Extension 4-H program: Engineering Adventures.

The venture provided classroom teachers with a new 4-H curriculum that was developed in the Fulton-Mason-Peoria-Tazewell Unit and aligns with the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), according to a news release.

Teachers were given supply kits worth over $150 from the Illinois 4-H Foundation to help them implement the program, which featured a series of six STEM-related activities.

Students designed roller coasters, constructed windmills and built solar ovens, among other activities.