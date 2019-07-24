The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Serve Illinois) is accepting applications for the Governor’s Hometown Awards (GHTA) program for one more day.

A news release said that GHTA gives formal recognition to those who contributed to projects that improved their community’s quality of life, and that the criteria for the projects is that they were sponsored by local units of government, had strong volunteer support, met a need, and made a definitive impact, thereby generating a positive outcome in the community, and by extension, the state.

Interested townships, villages, cities, and counties can apply through July 25 for projects that used volunteers in their communities from January 1 through December 31, 2018.

For additional information regarding program criteria and the application process, visit www.Serve.Illinois.gov.