From Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, the Pekin Public Library, at 719 N. 11th St., Pekin, will be hosting various events.

Every week, there will be a family storytime for all ages at 6 p.m. and a Spanish club at 1 p.m. on Mondays; a preschool storytime at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays; Toddler Time at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays; Baby Bounce at 10 a.m. on Thursdays; and a garden storytime at 9:30 a.m. on Fridays.

The week of Aug. 5 will go like this:

Monday, Aug. 5

Sign and Sing Storytime

At 10:15 a.m. at the Pekin Public Library, Abbey Cook of Communication Junction will lead an interactive Sign and Sing Storytime for ages birth to 5 years old. It'll be designed to engage children and encourage their love of books. For more information, please call the Pekin Public Library at 347-7111, ext. 3, or visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Little STEAM Adventures

Youth in grades kindergarten through second will investigate topics in the areas of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics during this monthly program. Kindergartners will meet at 5 p.m. at the Pekin Public Library, and grades first and second will meet at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited. To reserve a spot, register at www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

Preserving Your Family's Genealogical History

People can discover the free resources the Pekin Public Library offers to preserve family photos and videos digitally at a program at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to register, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

Thursday, Aug. 8

DIY Cupcake Decorating for Adults

At 6 p.m. at the Pekin Public Library, people can learn how to make great tasting, easy to use frosting, and how to use piping bags to make all kinds of embellishments for their next celebration. Seating is limited. For more information or to register, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

Saturday, Aug. 9

3-D Printer Show and Tell

At 2:30 p.m., people can see how the Pekin Public Library's 3D printer creates three-dimensional plastic objects from digital designs. The library will have a printing demonstration, show the materials people can use to print, and answer questions about the technology. The event is for ages 10 and up. For more information, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.