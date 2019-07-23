A parcel of property that was initially listed as being available for purchase during Friday’s Tazewell County Surplus Real Estate Sale was taken off the sealed bid auction list due to a request from the city of Pekin.

“This parcel ... is on the riverfront,” said Pekin City Manager Mark Rothert during Monday’s City Council meeting. “It is surrounded by city-owned property. It was going to be sold by sealed bid by Tazewell County for unpaid taxes. However, (city) staff contacted the county tax agent and requested the property be removed from the July 19 auction so the city may have a chance to purchase it.”

During Monday’s meeting, the Pekin City Council unanimously approved an ordinance authorizing the purchase of the 25-foot by 60-foot vacant lot on Front Street for $807.40. In addition to being surround by city property, the vacant lot is within the more than nine acres of riverfront property that was previously assembled for future development.

According to the ordinance authorizing the purchase of the parcel, the Local Government Property Transfer Act gives the city the authority to acquire the property from the county.

“I’m not sure what the city would want to do with (the property), but they do have first rights (of purchase),” said Tazewell County Treasurer Mary Burress. “They will pay the low bid. It’s back on the tax roll. It’s out of the county’s name.”

According to the terms of the purchase contract, the city of Pekin will assume all taxes and assessments on the premises as of Jan. 1, 2020.