PEKIN — A man at large following a disturbance Friday at a Pekin business was arrested Saturday night.

Pekin Police officers located Chase Bennett, 23, about 8 p.m., according to a news release. He was taken into custody without incident.

Bennett was charged with aggravated domestic battery, criminal trespass to property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Sunday morning, Bennett was being held at the Tazewell County Jail.

Police had been called Friday afternoon to Half Vaped, 1020 Derby St., on a report of a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman.

The woman and other employees left the business. The man, who was reported to be armed, was believed to be alone and barricaded inside.

After about two hours of police activity at the scene, it was determined the man fled before officers arrived.

Nobody was injured in the incident Friday.

In May, Bennett pleaded guilty to felony possession of fewer than 5 grams of methamphetamine, according to Tazewell County Circuit Court records. He was fined and sentenced to two years' probation.