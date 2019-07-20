Bonnie and Travis Engstrom needed a miracle.

Sixty-one minutes after delivery, their newborn son had not yet shown a pulse. Medical personnel and machines could not spark a heartbeat.

But help came, they say, from above.

They prayed to the late Fulton Sheen, the one-time Peoria priest who gained fame as the nation's first televangelist. And on a shocking and desperate day in 2010, two futures changed — one quickly, the other slowly.

Their son survived. And nine years later, his stunning story has boosted Sheen to one step from Roman Catholic sainthood.

"It surprises me still that something so extraordinary has happened to our remarkably ordinary family," Bonnie says. "We are small and unimportant except that, just like you, we are known and loved by our good God."

***

Bonnie grew up Catholic in Germantown Hills, attending Saint Mary of Lourdes Church. Travis, now a science teacher at Washington Community High School, grew up Lutheran in Galva, but during college (before meeting Bonnie) converted to Catholicism.

“I was just drawn to the truth of the Church,” he says.

The pair, each now 37, married 13 years ago. Their first two children, Lydia and Bennet, were born without complications.

In 2010, with the small family living in Goodfield, Bonnie was pregnant again. Meanwhile, while helping to organize and fund a Catholic women’s conference, she applied to the Peoria Diocese for a grant named after Fulton Sheen. The El Paso native was ordained in Peoria in 1919 and later became a bishop before relocating to New York and launching a TV career, including his talks and sermons on the widely popular program “Life Is Worth Living.” Later an archbishop, he died at age 84 in 1979 in New York City.

But in applying for the grant, Bonnie knew little about Sheen. So she poked around the internet, and soon she and her husband were watching Youtube videos of his TV talks.

“I thought he was so funny, so warm,” Bonnie says. “It was obvious he loved God and it drove his Catholic faith.”

They decided their boy would be named James, who is a Catholic saint. The church holds that saints (who in a lengthy process must be vetted and approved by the Vatican and the pope) are in heaven and can intercede with God. Such intercession can be prompted by prayer by Catholics. All Engstrom children are named after saints, to whom Bonnie and Travis pray regularly.

For James’ middle name, they decided on Fulton, after Sheen. At the time, though Sheen had not yet been canonized, they knew the Peoria Diocese in 2002 had begun a campaign for Sheen’s sainthood. So, the Engstroms felt comfortable praying to the deceased archbishop.

“We believed he was going to be a saint,” Bonnie says. “We thought is was only a matter of time.”

So, they would petition Sheen on behalf of the unborn baby.

Bonnie says, “I was praying for a healthy baby, an easy pregnancy and an easy delivery.”

Despite a routine pregnancy, Sept 16, 2010, would prove anything but easy.

***

Early that morning, with the two children asleep, Bonnie had gone into labor. As planned, a midwife and her assistant arrived at the Engstroms' Goodfield home. With Travis at her side, Bonnie delivered James Fulton Engstrom about 3 a.m. The midwife put the newborn on Bonnie’s chest, but they quickly noticed trouble.

“He wasn’t moving or breathing,” Bonnie says. “His arms and legs dangled.”

Within seconds, the midwife grabbed the infant and began CPR. After a call to 911, paramedics (stationed just down the block) arrived in a flash. But the baby’s condition went beyond their expertise, so an ambulance was summoned from Eureka.

As the couple later found out, the newborn’s umbilical cord had knotted — which can happen during pregnancy or during birth — and cut off the blood supply. With their baby, the knot had stopped the heartbeat. During the wait for help, the midwife continued CPR.

Says Travis, “We were just in shock. I thought, ‘That’s our dead baby.’ We were just sitting there, helpless.”

Bonnie, though also stunned, found herself silently — almost automatically — praying, “Fulton Sheen. Fulton Sheen. Fulton Sheen.”

As she recalls now, “I think that was my way of asking him to pray for me. I didn’t know what to do.”

After 20 minutes, other paramedics arrived and hurried the baby into their ambulance. Travis rode in the front seat on the way to Peoria, glancing back as a paramedic continued CPR. The infant had been hooked up to a heart monitor, which showed no pulse, the couple says.

With Bonnie following in another ambulance — as a precaution to check her condition — the infant arrived 20 minutes later at OSF Saint Francis HealthCare Medical Center in Peoria. As Bonnie was taken in another direction, Travis followed medical personnel rushing their son into the emergency department. He waited outside the room as doctors tried to get the baby’s heart beating.

After about 15 minutes, a doctor announced to the medical team, “We’ll try for five more minutes. Then we’ll call the time of death.”

The clock kept ticking, with no response from the infant. The medical team took their hands off the pulseless boy. A few moments later, a grim-faced doctor stepped outside with news for Travis:

“Your son is alive.”

***

Right after the medical team had let go of the infant, his heart began beating. But the doctor’s announcement carried no joy or relief. He seemed dour, and the couple later found out why. Sixty-one minutes had passed between birth and the first heartbeat. Expert opinion held that James Fulton Engstrom likely would die the same day he’d been born: The lack of blood circulation likely had caused major organ damage that would claim his life within hours.

But Travis was undaunted. Bolstered by his son’s survival so far, he rushed to Bonnie’s room and blurted, “He’s alive, and everything is going to be OK.”

Medical staff in the room looked away. To Bonnie, they seemed to be pitifully thinking, “Who’s gonna tell these people that everything is NOT going to be OK?”

The baby was taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. There, he was sedated and put in cooling therapy, to lower his temperature and preserve any damaged tissue. After two days, the couple was finally allowed to hold their son.

A day later, his condition apparently stable, he was taken off sedation and cooling therapy. Doctors believed the infant likely had suffered severe cognitive and physical damage. As Bonnie recalls their prognosis, “Expect him to be a vegetable. He won’t talk. He’ll be blind. He won’t be able to hug you.”

Still, as the baby came off sedation, he began following his parents with his eyes. They realized he wasn’t blind, giving them hope for his overall health.

Others shared that hope. Online not long after the birth, Bonnie put out a plea, asking for prayers to Sheen to intercede for their son. Per online responses, people worldwide were praying to Sheen on behalf of the boy.

“We need prayers for a miracle,” she posted. “If a miracle occurs, we will attribute that to Fulton Sheen."

As weeks pushed forward, though an early MRI had showed brain damage, a three-month scan showed no such damage. Meanwhile, months passed, with specialist after specialist examining the baby, yet his development seemed consistently solid.

“He was acting like a normal baby,” Bonnie says.

By the ninth month, specialists no longer felt a need to see James Fulton Engstrom. He seemed just like any other 9-month-old.

As a neonatologist told the couple, “It’s really a miracle."

But would the Vatican believe that?

***

At the urging of family, Bonnie contacted the Archbishop Fulton John Sheen Foundation, the Peoria Diocese-supported organization promoting his beatification and canonization. For beatification, which also allows Catholics to petition a deceased person in prayer, the Vatican must verify that a miracle occurred in that person’s name; sainthood can follow, with Vatican approval of a subsequent miracle.

The diocese compiled painstaking records regarding James Fulton Engstrom, including extensive medical records and exhaustive interviews with the Engstroms and medical personnel. In 2011, the thorough documentation was forwarded to Rome — specifically, to a panel of the Congregation for the Causes of the Saints. Three years later, the seven-member panel unanimously confirmed that a miracle had occurred via Sheen's intercession.

Then the case languished as the Peoria Diocese and the New York Archdiocese engaged in a lengthy legal tug-of-war over Sheen’s remains, buried in a crypt under St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. Before beatification, Church law calls for a body to be exhumed for authentication. From the Peoria Diocese’s vantage, Roman Catholic tradition calls for beatification in the diocese of the origin of a campaign for sainthood.

Through a relative of Sheen, the diocese filed suit seeking that his remains be moved to Peoria. For five years, the archdiocese fought that effort, but eventually gave up last month. Sheen’s remains were moved to a crypt in St. Mary’s Cathedral in late June.

On July 6, Pope Francis approved the Baby Engstrom miracle. Sheen’s beatification has yet to be scheduled. The diocese hopes it will occur this year, the 100th anniversary of his ordination at St. Mary's.

However, the Engstroms already have visited the crypt.

“It was a glad-to-see-you-home kind of thing,” Travis says. “It was surreal to be that close to him.”

Also stopping at the crypt was James Fulton Engstrom, now 8. He prayed, but didn’t reveal his intentions to his parents. That’s between him and Sheen.

Otherwise, he does not make a big deal of his role in the miracle.

“He doesn’t really like the attention,” his mom says. “He just wants to play.”

Indeed, much to his parents’ joy, he is much like many other 8-year-old boys.

“He rides his bike,” Travis says with a smile. “He swims.”

Adds a grinning Bonnie, “He can be kind of sassy. But he’s really sweet.”

The Engstroms now live in Washington and attend St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Since Lydia, Bennet and James, the family has expanded to include Teresa, 7, Joseph, 6, Thomas, 3, Miriam, 2, and Stephen, 2 months.

Meanwhile, for Sheen, sainthood would require a post-beatification miracle. As proof of that possibility, Bonnie and Travis point to their son’s remarkable recovery.

“We believe God did this through Fulton Sheen for the glory of Jesus Christ,” Bonnie says.

A book by Bonnie Engstrom, "61 Minutes to a Miracle," will be published this year. It is available for pre-order via Barnes & Noble, Amazon, OSV and other booksellers.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.