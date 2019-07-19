20 Democratic candidates will take the stage over two nights in the second set of 2019 primary debates, and the Tazewell County Democrats will be gathering to watch.

The organization will be hosting a watch party at Kep’s in Washington — 31 Muller Rd. — on Tuesday, July 30, for the first night of the debates.

Tazewell County Democrats will not host an event for night two, but, in a message to the Daily Times, the organization said that they encourage interested viewers to join the Peoria County Democrats at Pizza Works — 3921 N. Prospect Rd, Peoria Heights — on Wednesday, July 31.

The debates will be moderated by CNN, and will take place in Detroit, Mich. Both nights begin at 7 p.m.

About the debates

Much like the first set of debates, 10 candidates will take the stage on night one, with the next 10 taking the stage the following night.

CNN held what they called a “debate draw” on Thursday, July 18, to determine how the candidates would be split between the two nights.

Various outlets have come out with their interactions to watch, highlighted by Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden on night two, and Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren on night one.

Biden, Sanders, Harris and Warren — in that order — have the highest polling averages of the 20 candidates that were chosen for the debates, according to FiveThirtyEight. (Four candidates failed to qualify for the debates: Mass. Rep. Seth Moulton, Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam, investor Tom Steyer and former Penn. Rep. Joe Sestak.)

The 20 candidates who qualified for the debate are: Biden, Harris, Sanders, Warren, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, author Marianne Williamson and businessman Andrew Yang.

Here’s how the candidates will be split up:

Night One

Bullock

Buttigieg

Delaney

Hickenlooper

Klobuchar

O’Rourke

Ryan

Sanders

Warren

Williamson

Night Two

Bennet

Biden

Booker

Castro

de Blasio

Gabbard

Gillibrand

Harris

Inslee

Yang