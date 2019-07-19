Good morning, troops. It's Friday, July 19.

Earlier this week, Canton resident Sydney Hannam achieved a first, apparently.

Not only is the 18-year-old the 2019 Heart of Illinois Fair Queen. She also is the first one the Peoria-based fair has crowned, according to its records.

A queen competition was instituted this year to help invigorate the fair and bring it closer to its farm-related origins, pageant director Haley Ebeling said.

Sunday is the final day in the current run of the fair, which is held at Exposition Gardens.

The competition Tuesday night was among six females aged 16 to 21 who reside or attend school in Fulton, Knox, Marshall, Mason, Peoria, Putnam, Stark, Tazewell or Woodford counties.

Categories of competition were personal interview, swimsuit and evening gown. Each contestant also delivered a one-minute speech on the topic of their choice.

Nardos Smart was first runner-up, and Jessica Siadeck was second runner-up.

A Little Miss pageant was conducted in conjunction with the queen competition. It included 10 girls aged 5 through 8.

It wasn't judged, but a "People's Choice" was selected based on audience votes. That lucky contestant was Rowan Leitze of Dunlap.

Rowan won $50 and is to ride in a local parade with Hannam, who received a $1,500 educational scholarship.

Hannam graduated in May from Canton High School, where among other things she played varsity basketball. Her pageant speech was about basketball and being part of a team, according to Ebeling.

Black Hawk College in Moline is the next academic destination for Hannam, who is to play basketball there.

This past season, Canton won a girls basketball regional tournament for the first time. Now, Hannam has won an individual competition, too.

