A free lunch for a good cause is the idea next week for a local restaurant.

Eight Illinois’ Texas Roadhouse locations — including one in East Peoria — and local law enforcement agencies have invited communities across the state to a free lunch fundraisers for Special Olympics Illinois on Friday, July 26.

At the luncheons, local law enforcement officers will collect monetary donations and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to support Special Olympics Illinois. Since 2011, the event — now in its ninth year — has raised more than $567,000 for Special Olympics Illinois, according to a news release.

The free lunch includes a pulled pork sandwich, corn, fresh baked bread with honey-cinnamon butter and a non-alcoholic beverage.

East Peoria has the only participating Texas Roadhouse — 600 Riverside Drive — in Tazewell County. The restaurant will offer the free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.