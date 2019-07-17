The Washington Specialty Shops will host a Summer Celebration July 20 at Washington Square.

The celebration will feature Yoga on the Square at 9:30 a.m.; a car cruise-in from 2 to 6 p.m. along with live music; food trucks; and children’s activities throughout the day. Stores will be remain open late for guests to visit.

Washington Specialty Shops, located on Washington Square, offer a wide variety of merchandise, ranging from gifts to antiques to jewelry. Most stores are locally owned and operated family businesses.

For more information on the event, visit the Washington Specialty Shops Facebook page.