An Illinois Central College student is getting a little help from the Lincoln Branch of the Peoria Public Library.

Migdalia Osegueda, a student page at the branch, is the 2019 recipient of the Lorraine Weiss Memorial Fund Scholarship.

Peoria Public Library Executive Director Randall Yelverton presented Osegueda with a $300 check, which she will use towards continuing her studies at Illinois Central College.

Osegueda, 21, plans to graduate next year and become a pre-k educator, according to a news release. She’s been a student page at Lincoln Branch since she was a junior at Richwoods High School.

“For your dedication, professionalism and resourceful spirit, we are pleased to recognize you as this year’s recipient of the Lorraine Weiss Memorial Fund Scholarship,” Yelverton said.

Osegueda said she loves the library, particularly helping with the children’s programs.

“I love coming in and helping people. I love the kids,” said Osegueda, who also speaks Spanish fluently and often helps patrons with translations.

The Lorraine Weiss Memorial Fund Scholarship, according to the release, was established after her death in 1991 as a tribute to the long-time library employee.

She began as a student page, and ended her career as the head of circulation with the Peoria Public Library.