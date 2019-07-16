WEST PEORIA — A West Peoria man was arrested after allegedly waking up his mother and threatening her life.

On July 8, a West Peoria woman told the Peoria County Sheriff's Office that she had been sleeping in her apartment when she was rousted awake by her 33-year-old son, who lives with her, according to a sheriff's report. He "became aggressive and threatened to kill her," the report stated.

The mother said she was "afraid for her life" because "she believes he would do it," the report stated. She told a deputy that she wanted to pursue charges and send her son to jail, the report stated.

The son told police that he had not made any threats. Rather, he said he "was just sitting on the couch and that was it," the report stated.

However, another occupant said he had heard the son "yelling and being disrespectful" to the mom, the report stated.

The son was arrested and transported to the Peoria County Jail. On the way, "he was angry and verbally abusive" to a deputy, the report stated.

He was booked on misdemeanor charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

Since 2003, his Peoria County arrest record includes bookings on 95 counts, including 14 counts of domestic battery.