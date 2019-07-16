Though it may not kickstart the performances, a new act with a familiar name has been added to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand Lineup.

Vince Neil will take to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage on Friday, Aug. 9th. He will take the place of Megadeath, who cancelled due to Dave Mustaine’s cancer diagnosis.

The Mötley Crüe front man’s voice leads some of the most memorable rock songs of a generation including 'Wild Side', 'Home Sweet Home', 'Girls Girls Girls', 'Dr. Feelgood', 'Kickstart My Heart', and more.

Tickets for Vince Neil will go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster (online and Ticketmaster mobile app) and at the Illinois State Fair Grandstand Box Office (by phone and in person sales). All tickets will be $17 for the show (General Track or Reserved Seating), no VIPit tickets will be available.

Tickets for all other Illinois State Fair shows are on sale now.

Thursday, August 8: Montgomery Gentry

FREE Concert

Friday, August 9: Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe with special guests Vixen and Autograph

All Tiers- $17

Saturday, August 10: Bad Company with Foghat

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / Gen Track - $40 / VIP Track - $60

Sunday, August 11: Dan + Shay with Filmore

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

Monday, August 12: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond

FREE Concert

Tuesday, August 13: Why Don’t We with MAX and EBEN

Tier 3 - $20 / Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30 / Gen Track - $30 / VIP Track - $50

Wednesday, August 14: Pentatonix with Special Guest Rachel Platten

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / Gen Track - $55 / VIP Track - $75

Thursday, August 15: Old Dominion with Restless Heart & Ryan Griffin

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / Gen Track - $40 / VIP Track - $60

Friday, August 16: Snoop Dogg w/ Dogg Pound, Warren G, DJ Quik, Twista, and Do or Die

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / Gen Track - $35 / VIP Track - $55

Saturday, August 17: Shinedown with Badflower

Tier 3 - $30 / Tier 2 - $35 / Tier 1 - $40 / Gen Track - $40 / VIP Track - $60

Sunday, August 18: Reba McEntire with Rachel Wammack

Tier 3 - $35 / Tier 2 - $40 / Tier 1 - $45 / Gen Track - $45 / VIP Track - $65