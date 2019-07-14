LACON — The opening of a new meat-smoking business in the Lacon Marina has been delayed because of unexpected work that was needed on the city-owned building, the City Council was told last week.

The building at 112 Marina Drive will house Fro Smoke’s Meatery, a catering business that will also sell smoked meats at retail and ready to eat at the site, Stephanie Gilkerson of Lacon told the council when she leased it for $400 a month in May with hopes of opening in mid-June.

“It’s taking me longer to get started than I expected,” she said Wednesday at the council’s regular meeting.

Although city officials had previously considered demolishing the building, Gilkerson found it to be “actually a nice structure” after taking possession, she said. “We just took all the crap out. It was nasty, moldy, we had to do a lot of cleaning.”

In addition, there were some major items that had not been anticipated and have consumed further time and expense, she added. Those included installing a new vent hood and exhaust fan, replacing the compressor for the cooler and hiring a professional service to clean a grease trap that had not been cleaned in a long time, she explained.

“We also did a lot of gutter and downspout work, because water kept puddling on the back patio where we have to have the smoker,” she said.

Gilkerson said she understood the council did not want to put any city money into the facility. But she asked the officials to consider waiving a couple of months’ rent, and they agreed on a 5-1 vote to waive the rent for July and August.

“It’d probably be a worthwhile investment to get a business going down there,” said Mayor John Wabel.

Gilkerson said previously that the business will be open only on weekends at first, though she hopes it will grow beyond that. There’s no definite opening date yet, but work is progressing, she said Wednesday.

“We’re really close. I just can’t say a date yet,” she said. “It’ll be worth the wait.”

