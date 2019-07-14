Lego challenge

Builders of all ages can put their skills to the test and build a catapult out of Legos at 10 a.m. at the Peoria Public Library's Lincoln Branch, 1312 W. Lincoln Ave.

Caregiver book club

Child caregivers who enjoy reading but don't have a sitter to attend a book club can meet from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Peoria Public Library's Lakeview Branch, 1137 W. Lake Ave. Adult participants will discuss "Celine" by Peter Heller while the children play with toys, color and read.

Summer story time

Children in preschool through second grade can enjoy a story, activity and a snack at 10 a.m. at Chillicothe Christian Church, 510 W. Frances St., Chillicothe. For more information, call 274-4419.

Sign and sing

The Pekin Public Library's "Sign and Sing Storytime" will be at 10:15 a.m. in the library's Youth Services Department, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. Abbey Cook of Communication Junction will present the program, designed for children 5 and younger. It's free. For more information, call 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Early game

Prepare to get wet during Super Splash Day at the Peoria Chiefs game against the Great Lakes Loons at 11:05 a.m. at Dozer Park. Fans are encouraged to bring water guns. It's also Half Price Monday, featuring $7.50 dugout seats, $6.50 field box seats, $5.50 reserve seats and $4.50 berm seats.

Free concert

Warren & Pearson will present a free Brown Bag It concert from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Peoria County Courthouse Plaza in Downtown Peoria.

Healthy living

"Hypertension: Strategies to Control Blood Pressure" will be presented at 11:30 a.m. at Humana, 2601 W. Lake Ave., Peoria.

Story time at the park

Pekin Public Library will host a story time at 11:30 a.m. at Blenkiron Park in Pekin. Pack a picnic lunch and a blanket and enjoy stories, sing songs, blow bubbles and more. The event is designed for children ages 5 and younger, but all are welcome. For more information, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org or call 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Fun and games

An afternoon of Euchre, board games and mahjong will begin at 1 p.m. at Humana, 2601 W. Lake Ave., Peoria.

Book discussion

Fondulac District Library's Adult Book Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. at the library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria. The group will discuss "The Wreck of the Columbia" by Ken Zurski.

Spanish club

Youth in kindergarten through third grade are invited to explore the Spanish language through games, books, food and more at 1 p.m. at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. For more information, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org or call 347-7111, Ext. 3.

Teen K-Pop Week

Teens in grades 6-12 can enjoy a variety of interactive K-Pop activities at 3 p.m. at the Pekin Public Library, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. For more information, visit www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

Moon landing anniversary

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing with a live webcast through NASA's STAR Net at 3 p.m. at the Chillicothe Public Library, 430 N. Bradley Ave., Chillicothe. Participants can then assemble a time capsule to be opened on the moon landing's 100th anniversary that includes your thoughts on space travel and your predictions for the future at 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Teen movie time

Teens ages 13-18 can attend Teen Bad Movie Night for a showing of "The Wicker Man" from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Peoria Public Library's North Branch, 3001 W. Grand Parkway.

Plant clinic

University of Illinois Extension Woodford County Master Gardeners will host a free plant clinic from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main, Eureka. Anyone can bring gardening questions, landscape problems, and unidentified plant and insect samples and get free information and advice from the experts. No registration required.

