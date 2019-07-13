Delaina Martin, a math teacher at Chicago Bulls College Prep, is one of 20 educators in the Noble Network of Charter Schools named to the organization's Distinguished Teacher program.

The graduate of Richwoods High School in Peoria, Washington University in St. Louis, and the Harvard Graduate School of Education is part of the program covering 17 high schools in Chicago that recognizes effective teachers who achieve exceptional impact with students. Each member of the program receives $10,000 annually as long as they remain with the Noble schools.