OAK HILL — A July 4 house fire was caused by a fish fry gone amok, according to police.

About 5:45 p.m. that day, multiple fire departments were called to an Eden Road residence near Oak Hill, according to a Peoria County Sheriff's Office report. Firefighters arrived to find the rear of the house "fully engulfed in flames," the report stated. However, all occupants were out of the house, with no injuries, the report stated.

After the fire was extinguished, the homeowner told a deputy that he had been having a party and preparing a fish fry.

"When he placed the fish in the fryer, the grease began to bubble over," the report stated. "(He) stated that when he realized the grease was coming out, he attempted to place a baking sheet over the fryer to extinguish the flames."

However, the flames flared and caught the house afire, the report stated.

The report did not include a damage estimate. However, the report said the dwelling was insured, and the homeowner and his family were to stay with relatives in the area.