PEORIA — A house fire early Monday in South Peoria injured nobody but caused $100,000 in damage, according to authorities.

The blaze began shortly before 1:30 a.m. at 1923 W. Garden St. A passerby reported the fire.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke emanating from all sides of the one-story residence, a fire department news release stated.

It took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control, with the help of additional crews. Houses on either side of the blaze were unscathed.

Nobody was found inside the house. A family of three resides there, according to the fire department.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

Officials were investigating what caused the fire.