PEORIA — If you see a city code inspector coming to your door Monday, it may not be for a problem.

Staff members will be going door to door as the week begins to place "good job" door hangers to recognize residents taking pride in their properties as Peoria kicks off its fourth annual Great Neighbor Appreciation Week.

The week organized by the city's Community Development Department involves a series of events aimed at connecting residents to their neighbors. It's intended to encourage people to continue bettering their neighborhoods, said Kaylee Drea, the city's neighborhood enhancement coordinator.

Last year's visits by code inspectors brought a number of thank-you calls to city offices, code enforcement supervisor Ashley Elias said. Thinking has evolved on how cities handle that particular duty, since simply citing problem properties hasn't always been effective.

“We see Code Enforcement not as a division but as just another tool in the toolbox,” Elias said. “So Code Encouragement Day is just one tool we have to help combat that old way of thinking.”

Tuesday will feature a litter clean-up day for residents to help clean West Main Street at the Campustown parking lot. Businesses including Avanti's and One World are contributing volunteers.

Community Development staff will have cookie socials with residents from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at locations including the Lincoln Branch library, 1312 W. Lincoln Ave. and the Sunbeam Building, 923 N. Sheridan Road. Residents can both ask questions and talk with employees handling code enforcement.

On Wednesday and Saturday, community members will be able to make postcards with positive messages. Wednesday that's at Northwoods Mall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will be at the Riverfront Market from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Elias and Drea want the week to not just focus on education but relationships.

"It’s a way for neighbors to come together; whether that’s neighbors of 30 years or maybe those new to a neighborhood that want to meet new people and make new friends,” Elias said. “This is a perfect opportunity to do that.”