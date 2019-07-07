PEORIA — Peoria County police responded to a report that a man had been shot in West Peoria on Sunday morning.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said officers arrived at 11:45 a.m. at a house in the 100 block of South Cedar Avenue in West Peoria.

A 26-year-old man was found shot at the address, and Asbell said he was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. His identity was with held.

Police are unsure if the incident was a result of a home invasion. An investigation is ongoing.