PEORIA — Peoria County isn't experiencing a rash of juvenile delinquent crime, but looking at the numbers reported by Illinois State Police one wouldn't be wrong in coming to that conclusion.

Peoria County is second only to Cook County for the number of juveniles facing criminal charges throughout 2018 and the first three months of 2019.

The numbers, reported since the start of last year under the state’s Juvenile Justice Reform Act, show juveniles in Peoria County faced 1,426 charges in 2018, based upon the information contained on fingerprint cards that are submitted to the state. In 2019, there were 341 total charges through March 31.

By comparison, Kane County was third in the state with 1,178 last year and 235 charges by March 31. And its population is roughly three times that of Peoria County’s.

Even though that data is reported to the Legislature by Illinois State Police, an informal survey of police, probation and court officials in both Peoria and Kane counties suggests those numbers don’t tell the entire story.

And while the state's report focuses on fingerprint cards taken at the time of an arrest, Kane County and Peoria County have roughly the same number, about 200, of juvenile delinquency cases pending in their respective circuit courts through the first six months of 2019.

So what’s going on?

Lisa Aust, the executive director of court services for the 16th Judicial Circuit, which includes Kane County, said it could be simply how each policing body processes cases.

“The Juvenile Court Act is written in such a way that there is a lot of discretion at the local level. Some agencies have social workers and others don’t,” she said. “Elgin, for instance, has full time social workers and all they do is divert kids before they are arrested or even booked.

“It’s a reflection of a local philosophy.”

Under state law, policing agencies must simply report their juvenile arrest data to the State Police; that agency sends a quarterly report to the General Assembly. The data, which isn’t audited for accuracy by the state, is submitted either electronically by those departments who have the ability to take fingerprints that way, or is submitted manually.

According to the Criminal Identification Act, which appears to have the regulations and rules on how to report and what to report, “ ... All policing bodies of this State shall furnish to the Department, daily, in the form and detail the Department requires, fingerprints, descriptions, and ethnic and racial background data ... of all minors of the age of 10 and over who have been arrested for an offense which would be a felony if committed by an adult, and may (not required) forward such fingerprints and descriptions for minors arrested for Class A or B misdemeanors…”

Divert. Diversion. Those are the key words to remember when dealing with the juvenile court system where the main aim to rehabilitate. That’s not always true for the adult system, which tends to focus more on punishment.

Police officers have the discretion, under the juvenile court act, to try to find a way, outside of the criminal justice system, to solve the problem created by the minor. That could be calling the parents and getting an apology if it’s minor enough. Or it could mean services such as drug treatment, anger management, counseling or other things.

In Kane County, Doug Naughton, the courts administrator, says that's preferred.

"If you do get a child into the criminal justice system, then it can be hell to get them out of it," he said. "We try to refer out to a social service agency, and if we can't, then we refer them to probation and if not, then we refer to the state's attorney's office, who might then file a case," he said.

Here in Peoria County, diversion is also a priority. But often times, that comes after a person is booked into the system.

Police agencies, not jails or juvenile detention centers, tend to do the processing of a juvenile, said Dan Hunt, Peoria County's head of probation and court services.

Officials with the Peoria Police Department say they often will take fingerprints of a minor then see if that minor is eligible for another route, known in the jargon as a "station adjustment." There is a set of criteria that must apply, but if they do, a teen could be released to his or her parents or another adult. One such instance could be a case of criminal damage to property.

If, for example, a child spray paints a person's house. One way to "station adjust" the situation would be to call the property owner to see if having the minor repaint the house, and also pay for the paint, would work. If so, then no arrest would be made. But the child's fingerprints would still be taken in Peoria and ultimately reported to the state, thus upping the numbers in the report but not resulting in a criminal case.

Peoria police report all data, misdemeanors and felonies, to the state. Other agencies, they say, might handle it differently. The report states the list is for "all charges."

"Please note, a juvenile arrest for multiple reportable offenses will be reflected in the report not as a single event or case, but by the total offenses or charges reported," said Mindy Carroll, a State Police spokeswoman. "For example, if a juvenile commits three (3) reportable offenses in Adams County in a single arrest event or case, it will be shown as three offenses or charges reported and not one."

So in essence, she said, the charge reflects the total number of offenses that are included in fingerprint cards that were done on an unknown number of children, as that wasn't figured into the report.