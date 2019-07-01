Coach Bob Facker's popular Summer Pass, Dribble and Shoot basketball camp for boys and girls ages 7-9 will be held July 15-18 in the Washington Park District building.

The eighth annual camp will run from 8:30-9:45 a.m. each day.

Call the Park District at 444-9413 to register.

WASHINGTON AWARDS: In case you missed it, here were some of the awards presented at the Washington High School spring sports awards night.

Bob Neuman Sportsmanship Award: Cole Ludolph.

Jan Smith Sportsmanship Award: Sierra Sonnemaker.

Dorothy Foster Inspirational Award: Sierra Sonnemaker.

Kerry Hyder Memorial Award: Cole Ludolph and Sierra Sonnemaker.

Evan Knoblauch Memorial Award (lettering in three sports during the 2018-19 school year): Sophie Baer, Joe Basso, Jacob Binegar, Baylor Clark, Caden Davidson, Georgia Duncan, Leo Edwards, Benn Jane, Brady Klein, Morgan Klein, Tripp Lersch, Ashley McMurray, Josh Madsen and Sierra Sonnemaker.

CASHDOLLAR IS MONEY: Eureka College junior baseball player Kyle Cashdollar from Morton was named to the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Spring All-Academic Team.

Again.

This was the third time the business major was selected for the honor.

In his third season at Eureka, Cashdollar pitched 25 2/3 innings in 13 appearances including two starts. He went 1-for-3 with three RBI at the plate in his lone start at shortstop, a 10-4 win for Eureka over Knox.

WHEN THERE'S A WILL: Former Illinois State University baseball star Will Headean of Morton is pitching this summer for the Lake Elsinore Storm, the San Diego Padres' affiliate in a Class A advanced league.

According to a recent news release from ISU, Headean was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in nine appearances spanning 10 innings.

He allowed only one hit and struck out two in a 1 1/3-inning outing June 22 against the Inland Empire 76ers, a Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate.

LOVE TENNIS: The Washington High School doubles team of Ethan Sabotta and Jacob Valensic and the Morton High School doubles team of Barik Olden and Joe Zern were named 2019 Peoria Journal Star boys tennis all-stars.



Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.