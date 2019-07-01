PEORIA — An unknown suspect opened fire on a 22-year-old man after he was unable to provide a lighter.

According to a Peoria Police report, the 22-year-old was outside by his car in the 900 block of West Shermoor Street at around 11 p.m. Sunday when an unknown person approached him asking for a lighter. When he told the person he didn’t have one, they got upset stating, "I’m not on that” while keeping their hands in their pockets and walking towards the man. The man told police he knew what would happen next and started running. The unknown person took out a gun and started shooting at him as he ran away, the report stated.

Nearly eight shots were heard by witnesses who claim they saw a person chasing and shooting at a man around the time of the reported incident. The man was unable to identify if the suspect was a man or woman, but said they were wearing a red sweater with long dreads.

The man was not injured and police searched the area, but only found shell casings. No arrests have been made at this time.