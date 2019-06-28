Good morning, troops. It's Friday, June 28.

If you've been reading Nick in the Morning this past three years or so, you know we prefer not to deal in uneducated gossip or rumor. We prefer facts, and not just subjective ones.

That's why we'd like to get to the bottom of something that's been making the rounds on the internet and the radio this morning.

Apparently, it all started (as these things often do in the modern age) on a Facebook page. This one is dedicated to people from Morton.

It's called "Mortonites," surprisingly.

A post on that page reported a commotion Thursday night at the Casey's General Store at 1850 S. Main St. in Morton, near Queenwood Road and Interstate 155.

The post stated some sort of celebrity was at that store, signing autographs. Speculation is it was a rock band, although nobody appeared sure who it might have been.

Ken Zurski, traffic reporter extraordinaire on WMBD-AM (1470) and a Mortonite himself, and his compadres on "The Greg & Dan Show" mentioned it Friday, too.

Stuff like this is rare but possible. A decade ago, none other than Paul McCartney stopped at a gas station in Springfield as he was traversing old U.S. Route 66.

We didn't go to journalism school for nothing, so we figured we'd place a telephone call to the Casey's in question.

After being directed to another number, we tracked down the store manager. In non-journalism-school fashion, we neglected to get the spelling of her first name.

It was Stephanie. Or maybe Stefanie. Or Stephanee. (You haven't lived until you've covered high school softball and seen how many permutations of "Ashley" there can be.)

Regardless, the manager told us she knew of no such incident that took place at her store.

That doesn't mean it didn't happen, necessarily.

If anybody has credible evidence of some famous person appearing at the Casey's in south Morton, please forward it to us.

After all the bad news we've been reporting this week, we could use something to lighten the mood as the weekend begins.

Although not heard on the way to work, this song was heard whilst in the car yesterday. It always puts a smile on our face. Even better, it's a song by somebody we've mentioned in this story. (His recent show in Moline was fab, we heard.)