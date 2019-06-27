A Martha's Vineyard home that once belonged to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is up for sale.

The Massachusetts property, which is known as Red Gate Farm, spans 340 acres. It has been listed for $65 million, according to the Washington Examiner.

Caroline Kennedy, Onassis' daughter from her first marriage to President John F. Kennedy, made the decision to sell, the Examiner says. The property had been in the family since the 1970s.

The asking price is reportedly about twice what comparable properties on Martha's Vineyard have sold for in recent years.

Town & Country magazine says the property's main residence is 6,456 square feet with five bedrooms, two powder rooms and a chef's kitchen. There's also a two-story guesthouse with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Amenities include a pool and tennis court.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis died in 1994.

See the real estate listing for Red Gate Farm here.