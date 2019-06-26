POTTSTOWN — Peoria Disposal Co. is getting out of the hazardous waste treatment business.

Company officials announced Tuesday that they'll cease providing those services at their waste-stabilization facility at 4349 W. Southport Road effective on Jan. 1, 2020.

Part of the reason is economic, company COO Christopher Coulter said in an interview.

"Our cost to treat hazardous waste, at least with the reagents that we use to render them non-hazardous, has increased substantially over the last few years," he said, and the costs PDC was passing along to customers weren't keeping pace.

It also represented a relatively small share of the company's overall revenue, he said.

No employees at the facility will be laid off, though, Coulter said. Some will remain at the site doing other work. The facility also treats some forms of non-hazardous waste before it's sent to ordinary landfills and has technical services and environmental affairs offices there. Employees at the site also will continue to maintain and monitor the hazardous waste landfill on the property.

Others employees handling hazardous waste there will instead perform transportation work with PDC, and some will be transferred to the Indian Creek landfill near Hopedale, Coulter said.

The company had considered developing its recycling capabilities on the hazardous waste side of its business, but Coulter said that "the capital investment was significant and the commitments we'd need from our customers would be longer than they'd probably be comfortable providing."

The facility treated hazardous waste from a 12-state area, handling between 40,000 and 50,000 tons of it in a typical year. Much of that came from Illinois, followed by surrounding states, Coulter said.

The largest customer for the site was the former Keystone Steel and Wire, now called Liberty Steel.

PDC will be working with existing customers to help them find a new location to treat their hazardous waste, the company said in a statement.