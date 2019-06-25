Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, June 25.

We're not sure what you did last weekend, but Nick in the Morning found it a perfect time to do something we've been meaning to do for a long time:

Visit the boyhood home of Ernie Pyle.

Granted, it doesn't have the same ring as climbing Mount Everest (besides, isn't everybody doing that these days?). But for reporters, particularly grizzled older ones, Pyle represented the peak of the profession.

Pyle was a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who made his bones by covering World War II. He didn't write much about battles or strategy. But he did write about ordinary American soldiers, at the fronts and elsewhere.

The dispatches appeared in newspapers nationwide and made Pyle famous. The 44-year-old was killed in 1945, as the war was ending, by enemy fire on a Japanese island.

Pyle's grave is at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. But his hometown is only about 2½ hours east of Peoria.

The Ernie Pyle World War II Museum is located in Dana, Ind., a spot on the map that's a short par 3 from the Illinois border south of Danville. It's out of the way, to say the least.

Lack of visitors is among the reasons the Indiana Department of Natural Resources relinquished operations of what had been a state historic site. A not-for-profit organization oversees it now.

The museum is well worth the trip, even when it's crowded, as it was this past Saturday. Well, "crowded" is a relative term. The woman who operated the cash register said it had been a busy day.

As of 1 p.m., about 10 people had visited.

The site consists of Pyle's boyhood home, which was moved from its original location outside the town of about 600 people. A pair of refurbished WWII-era Quonset huts is next door.

All sorts of displays and Pyle memorabilia are inside the huts. So are a library and copies of many of his columns, including what might be his most renowned, "The Death of Captain Waskow."

The house contains some Pyle artifacts, including the hobby horse and checkerboard he used as a child.

Also inside the house is a cast-iron parlor stove/heater. According to the tour guide, the stove was manufactured in Peoria.

She didn't appear certain about the details. The apparatus might have been made by Cutler & Proctor Stove Co., if this link is any indication.

But Pyle's connection to Peoria runs deeper than cast iron.

Retired Journal Star managing editor Jack Brimeyer, a Pyle buff, alerted us to a passage from "The Story of Ernie Pyle," written in the 1950s by Lee Miller.

Pyle was in high school as World War I was raging. He wanted to volunteer to join American forces in Europe, but his parents insisted he graduate first.

"A few weeks after getting his diploma, he took leave of a tearful mother and went over to Peoria, Illinois, where he enrolled in the Naval Reserve," Miller wrote.

Pyle was sent to Champaign for training, but the war ended before he could advance much further.

The visit to Peoria to enlist seems curious. That was a pretty long haul from Dana in those days. Wouldn't enlisting in Danville or Terre Haute or even Indianapolis be a lot closer and easier?

Brimeyer suggested a possible reason for Pyle's Peoria sojourn.

On a work trip about 30 years ago in Florida, Brimeyer struck up a hotel-bar conversation with what turned out to be a retired WWII correspondent.

The discourse turned to Pyle, of course. Brimeyer mentioned the coincidence of Pyle enlisting in Peoria.

Turns out the retired correspondent had spent several months with Pyle at an airbase in England. The man said Pyle told him he went to Peoria because he was underage for the military, and the local recruiters all knew him.

"I am relying on a 30-year-old memory of my discussion with a guy relying on a 40-year-old memory," Brimeyer told Nick in the Morning. "And we'd been drinking."

Who knows if the story is true. But subsequently, Brimeyer received a package from the retiree. It included a photograph of him and Pyle and other reporters standing under the wings of a military aircraft.

That's good enough for our purposes. Center of the Universe (TM) strikes again.

The song heard on the way to work was released almost 30 years after Pyle was killed. He didn't miss it.