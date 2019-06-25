PEORIA — Someone apparently stole from a Central Peoria business a bucket that contained about $800 in coins, according to authorities.

The rear door to Fusion Gear & Beauty Supply, 2005 N. Knoxville Ave., had been forced open when an officer checked it about 5 a.m. Monday, a police report stated.

An alarm resulted in the officer being dispatched to the business.

The business owner arrived about 6:15 a.m. and said he had visited earlier because the alarm had sounded, the report stated. At that time, he made sure the front and back doors were locked.

It wasn't obvious right away if anything else had been taken, according to the report.